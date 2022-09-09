FORT COLLINS • Last week, I took a look at what the future holds for Colorado under Karl Dorrell.

Now, let’s head over to Fort Collins and examine Colorado State, where I’ll be Saturday for the home opener against Middle Tennessee.

Despite last week’s blowout loss at Michigan, the vibes are good heading into the first home game of Jay Norvell’s tenure with the Rams.

That optimism has been there all offseason long.

CSU made a much-needed change after winning just 3 games under Steve Addazio last season, and the early returns suggest that the program is headed in the right direction under Norvell.

Of course, the ‘Air Raid’ offense is fun to talk about — and even more fun to watch on Saturdays — when it’s going well.

Colorado State learning from mistakes, opportunities missed in loss at Michigan FORT COLLINS • For the last week of fall camp, Jay Norvell couldn’t wait to see his team pla…

But the key reason there was so much optimism surrounding Norvell’s arrival was the ability to imagine what he could do at a program with more funding and better facilities. He had four winning seasons during his five years at Reno, and anyone who has seen the facilities at CSU knew the program was under-performing.

It felt like a natural fit and the right one for the Rams to return to the top of the Mountain West, where they should be on an almost yearly basis considering the resources they have compared to the rest of the conference.

But why stop there?

Why can’t CSU become one of the better Group of Five programs in the country?

It’s clear the American Athletic Conference (AAC) and the Mountain West are the top leagues in the Group of Five. And we’ve already determined CSU is near the top of the MW in terms of resources. So what about compared to those in the AAC?

Cincinnati is riding high after its trip to the College Football Playoff last season and teams like Memphis, Houston and UCF haven been pretty good in the last 5 years. Throw in an independent like BYU and that’s only a handful of teams in that top tier of Group of Five teams.

Why can’t CSU be in that tier over the next five years?

What it takes is an outstanding coaching staff that understands how to utilize its resources and consistently recruit and develop talent. Their only game was a loss at mighty Michigan, but so far, so good for Norvell and his staff.

This week’s 5 Games to Watch

Colorado at Air Force (1:30 p.m., CBS)

Springs Soundoff Podcast, Episode 1: Air Force-Colorado football preview In the first episode of Springs Soundoff, Carson Field sits down with Brent Briggeman, Paul Klee and Tyler King to preview Saturday's in-state football showdown between Colorado and Air Force.

The Denver Gazette has covered just about every angle leading up to the biggest game the Centennial State has seen in recent years. Now it’s time to sit back and enjoy what should be an exciting football game. Can the Buffs overcome long odds and get their first win of the season over the team that beat them on their home field three years ago?

No. 1 Alabama at Texas (10 a.m., FOX)

It’s always going to be fun when two of the biggest programs in college football history square off, even if Alabama is a 20-point favorite. But that won’t stop the Texas faithful from believing they can win this game at home. Nick Saban has always done well against his former assistants and you can be sure he won’t want to lose to Steve Sarkisian this weekend.

No. 24 Tennessee at No. 17 Pittsburgh (1:30 p.m., ABC)

USC transfer Kedon Slovis was impressive in his first game with Pitt as the Panthers won the Backyard Brawl against West Virginia last week. But Pitt is a home underdog against a Tennessee team that impressed people with a blowout of Ball State.

No. 20 Kentucky at No. 12 Florida (5 p.m., ESPN)

Anthony Richardson was the star of Week 1 as the Gators proved they’re on the way back under Billy Napier with a win over reigning Pac-12 champ Utah. Now, it’s Richardson vs. Kentucky QB Will Levis, another player who’s in the conversation to be a first-round pick in next year’s NFL Draft.

No. 10 USC at Stanford (5:30 p.m., ABC)

The Lincoln Riley era at USC got off to a hot start last week with a blowout win over Rice. Caleb Williams, the star QB who came with Riley from Oklahoma, was as good as advertised in Week 1. But this should be a much tougher test against the Trojans’ oldest rival. Stanford has a QB of its own in Tanner McKee and this will be an early indicator of just how good USC can be this season.

King’s Heisman Watchlist

Each week throughout the season, I’ll update who I think are the top 5 Heisman candidates. Here’s my list after Week 1 of the season.

1. Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

I don’t care if this is an overreaction. What is Week 1 for if not to overreact? After his performance against Utah last week, Richardson is going to be appointment viewing for the foreseeable future. A gifted dual-threat QB, Richardson could make Billy Napier’s first year at Florida a special one. Now let’s see what he can do against Kentucky this week.

2. Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

What more could you have asked for from the reigning Heisman winner in Week 1? Six total touchdowns, including five in the air as Alabama absolutely rolled Utah State. His first test of the season comes this week on the road against a Texas team that would love nothing more than to knock off the top team in the country.

3. C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

Playing almost the entire game without his top target in Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Stroud led the Buckeyes to an impressive win over Notre Dame. It was a defensive battle for much of the game and Ohio State trailed at the half, but Stroud led two touchdown drives in each of the final two quarters for an important win.

4. Stetson Bennett, QB, Georgia

Maybe Bennett is just… good? The former walk-on who led the Bulldogs to a national championship last season after starting the season as the back-up is now the unquestioned starter in Athens, and he delivered on the big stage in Week 1. Bennett carved up a talented Oregon defense for 368 yards and two touchdowns as Georgia showed it hasn’t taken a step back at all.

5. K.J. Jefferson, QB, Arkansas

I’m probably one of the biggest fans of Jefferson in the country and he was as good as I expected Week 1 against Cincinnati. Throwing for 223 yards and 3 touchdowns and running for 62 yards and another score, Jefferson led the Razorbacks to a resume-building win over a Cincinnati team that still has plenty of talent back after last year’s trip to the College Football Playoff.