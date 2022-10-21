BOULDER — Well, there are no more winless football teams in major college football.
Colorado picked up its first win of the season last weekend against Cal in dramatic fashion, with an incredible touchdown catch by Montana Lemonious-Craig setting the defense up to get a stop and close out the game.
It was the first game under interim coach Mike Sanford, who took over during the bye week following the dismissal of Karl Dorrell.
There was a different energy in the week leading up to the game and with Sanford on the sidelines during it as well. This doesn’t feel like the same CU team that struggled in just about every aspect of the game through the first five weeks and looked like it was headed toward a winless season.
Now the focus is just how many more games this team can win going forward.
The Buffs’ next opponent will be a challenge as they head to Corvallis this weekend to face a talented Oregon State team that sits at 5-2 overall and 2-2 in Pac-12 play.
Jonathan Smith is in his fifth season, but has lost two of his three games against CU during his time at OSU, including last year’s double-overtime loss at Folsom Field for the Buffs, which was won on a walk-off field goal by Buffs' Cole Becker.
Things could be much different this time around though as the Beavers are currently a 23.5-point favorite heading into this game.
Here are three storylines to watch:
Shrout to start
Sanford said early in the week that freshman quarterback Owen McCown would be a game-time decision this weekend after taking a big hit last week against Cal, but the Buffs have already gone ahead and announced that J.T. Shrout will start a week after he came in relief of McCown and orchestrated two touchdown drives against Cal.
Shrout has made two starts already this season against Air Force and Minnesota, although he and Brendon Lewis, who left the team this week and will transfer elsewhere, rotated series in the loss in Minneapolis.
The struggles Shrout had against Air Force and Minnesota were a big reason why McCown was given the chance to start against UCLA and has seized the job, but Shrout stayed ready and contributed in a big way last week.
“I think some of J.T.’s rough starts have been from an over-driven, over-intense mentality,” Sanford said. “I just like the head space he’s been in. I think his teammates believe in him. They always have, but now there’s some tangible evidence of what he can be.”
Oregon State will also be without its top quarterback as Chance Nolan will miss another game due to injury, leaving Ben Gulbranson in line to make his fourth straight start.
A unique weapon
The Buffs will face something they haven’t seen in quite some time as Oregon State possesses a talented two-way player in linebacker/running back Jack Colletto.
The senior has 10 tackles and a fumble recovery on defense, while also racking up 72 rushing yards and a team-high 6 rushing touchdowns as he’s become a weapon for the Beavers near the goal line.
“You’ve gotta be wired differently to do that,” Sanford said of Colletto. “There’s not many humans that can do this in Power 5 football.”
But this Oregon State offense has a lot more than just Colletto. It’s a classic Beavers team with a really good run game and won’t be afraid to wear down the CU defense if necessary.
“They’re a good football team, top to bottom,” Sanford said. “They remind me of the Oregon State of my college days. We played Oregon State multiple times when I was at Boise State and even when I was a quality control coach at Stanford.”
Another wet weather game
Anytime you head to the Pacific northwest, you should expect some kind of rain.
That’s exactly what’s on the radar for this Saturday’s evening kickoff in Corvallis.
Luckily for CU, they’ve got some recent experience in the rain from the ugly day down at the Air Force Academy and with how poorly things went that day, the Buffs certainly can do plenty differently this weekend.
“We’re going to be a lot more proactive with testing different gloves, no gloves, working through in all periods throwing and catching a wet ball,” Sanford said. “Really in the Pac-12, with the four northwest schools, you’re pretty much anticipating you’re going to play one or two rain games a year.”