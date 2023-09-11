Where good news shines

The Colorado School of Mines football team has two impressive wins under its belt to start the 2023 season.

The No. 2-ranked Orediggers beat No. 4 Angelo State 31-21 on the road Saturday night. Mines defeated No. 3 Grand Valley State last week at home.

The rushing attack was key for the Orediggers as Landon Walker and Erie High grad Noah Roper combined for 113 yards and three touchdowns. They scored all three touchdowns in the second half.

Quarterback John Matocha was steady as usual with 245 yards passing, highlighted by an 84-yard touchdown pass to Max McLeod.

Mines (2-0) begins RMAC play Saturday with a matchup with Adams State (1-1) in Golden. Kickoff is set for Noon.

