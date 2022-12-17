A new coach often means a slew of transfers.
Not for the Colorado School of Mines.
Instead, the team stuck together. Eligible players returned, believing in the mission under Brandon Moore and knowing they could build off their semifinal appearance from a year ago.
They stayed positive after dropping the first two games, knowing they could rebound. And they did just that, making it all the way to the Division II national championship for the first time in program history.
How Colorado School of Mines recovered from 0-2 start - to play for Division II national championship
But it was there, playing for a title in McKinney, Texas, on Saturday, when the magical run came to an end. Ferris State (14-1), the defending champion, rolled over the Orediggers 41-14 en route to winning back-to-back national titles.
Mines (13-3), which averaged 46.7 points per game this season, had no response for the Ferris State defense. John Matocha — who on Friday night won the Harlon Hill Trophy given to the best player in Division II — had only 14 passing yards in the first half. Mines had only 21 total yards in the first half with two first downs. The Orediggers were down 27-0 at halftime, with Ferris State riding the momentum of a pick-6 into the locker room.
The second half wasn't much better for the Orediggers. They finally got on the scoreboard at the end of the third quarter, when Matocha connected with Michael Zeman for a 10-yard touchdown. They added one more touchdown midway through the fourth quarter, when Matocha found Josh Johnston. But they could not handle the Bulldogs' pressure and pass rush.
Matocha was sacked six times.
Ferris State, meanwhile, had no trouble finding the end zone. They scored on their first drive, taking a 7-0 lead less than 4 minutes into the game and never looked back. Ferris State had 211 rushing yards, with 103 of those coming from Marcus Taylor.