FORT COLLINS — It’s going to be yet another emotional weekend for Jay Norvell and Colorado State.

Maybe not in the same way as it was against Nevada a few weeks ago, but there will definitely be a lot of pregame chatting between Norvell and Hawaii coach Timmy Chang.

“It seems like every week I either play a former coach or former players,” Norvell said this week.

Chang, who was originally going to be a part of the CSU staff, is in his first season in charge of the Rainbow Warriors after spending the last five seasons on Norvell’s staff at Nevada, coaching both wide receivers and tight ends.

The Honolulu native was a star quarterback for the program back in the early 2000s, shattering records as he led the team to three bowl games and a record 29 wins under center.

“There’s nobody that understands that program and the island like Timmy does,” Norvell said. “I just thought it was a no-brainer. I picked up the phone myself, called the AD and told him that there’s only one guy he needed to hire for that job. I’m so happy that he got his opportunity.”

Chang and Hawaii are sitting at 2-5 after a big win over Nevada last week, but the Rams have played back-to-back close games, including a win of their own against the Wolf Pack, and are actually favored heading into a game for the first time this season.

Here are three storylines to watch:

Clay Millen returns

CSU’s starting quarterback has been out since leaving the game against Sacramento State nearly two months ago, but will make his return to the field this weekend.

The Rams have started two different QBs in the games since against Nevada and Utah State, and the offense has struggled in Millen’s absence.

Overall, CSU has the second-worst scoring offense in all of college football and while they’ve been able to lean on Avery Morrow and the run game in recent weeks, it’s time to turn things up a notch offensively with QB1 back under center.

“We’ve gotta be way more efficient, we’ve gotta be able to move the ball up and down the field and inevitably, we’ve gotta be able to score points,” assistant coach Matt Mumme said.

The time off was good for Millen, Mumme said, and the staff as a whole knows exactly how to handle a banged up young quarterback after dealing with almost the exact same situation at Nevada with Carson Strong.

“It’s exactly what we went through with Carson,” Mumme said. “It’s uncanny how the paths are kind of almost in unison with each other. I think Clay really had to go through a storm of who we had to play for his first four starts. Taking a step away from it has helped him put things into perspective and probably give him a better idea of where we need to be successful moving forward.”

A stout Rams defense?

It’s only been two games, but CSU’s defense seems to have taken the start of Mountain West play as a new season.

The Rams currently have the second best scoring defense in conference play, allowing just over 15 points per game.

The turnovers and defensive touchdowns won the game against Nevada and that same formula nearly worked again last week versus Utah State.

“We have a challenge every week to play lights out,” senior cornerback Chigozie Anusiem said. “We’ve gotten two turnovers the last two games and we’re expecting to get three and out of those three, at least one score. That’s just the mentality of the defense right now.”

A different look

CSU with another different uniform this week as it’s the annual state pride game with the helmets and jerseys that pay tribute to the Colorado state flag.

The Rams have already worn the fan favorite orange uniforms for Ag day last month and now they’ve got another different look this weekend that deviates away from the traditional green and gold.