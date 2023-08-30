Where good news shines

Air Force announced its 2023-24 basketball schedule on Tuesday.

The Falcons open the season at Clune Arena when they host Portland State on Nov. 6. They then hit the road before hosting the Air Force Classic, where they will battle Lindenwood, William and Mary and Omaha from Nov. 16-19.

Air Force hosts Eastern Washington, which won the Big Sky regular-season championship last year, on Dec. 9. The Eagles went two rounds deep in the National Invitational Tournament, beating Washington State in the first round.

Air Force will also play UT-Arlington in the U.S. LBM Coast to Coast Challenge, a three-game showcase in Fort Worth, Texas, on Dec. 16. Other teams at the challenge include Texas Tech, Vanderbilt, Arizona State and TCU.

The Falcons wrap up non-conference play on Dec. 21 at home against Northern Colorado. They do have one open date on their non-conference schedule and could add another opponent.

Air Force begins conference play at home on Jan. 2 against Utah State. The Falcons end Mountain West play at home on March 9 against Colorado State.

Following the 18-game conference slate, Air Force will play at the Mountain West tournament in Las Vegas from March 13-16.

Last year, the Falcons finished 14-18 overall and 5-13 in Mountain West play. Air Force returns four starters in Ethan Taylor, Jeffrey Mills, Beau Becker and Rytis Petraitis.

("Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports. Suggestions encouraged through Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee at [email protected].)