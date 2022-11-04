2022 NCAA Division I Men's Baseball Championship

University of Denver senior Britt Pursell is one of the Pios who will take the court at the Colorado Cup at Denver Tennis Park Friday and Saturday.

 Jamie Schwaberow/Clarkson Creative Photography

Where good news shines

High-level college tennis takes center court this weekend in Denver.

The women’s tennis teams from Air Force, CSU, CU and DU will compete in the Colorado Cup from Friday through Sunday at the indoor facility at Denver Tennis Park.

CU battles DU at 10 am Friday before CSU plays Air Force at 1:30 pm. Both matches are indoors. Saturday, Air Force meets CU at 1:30 pm (indoors) before DU meets CSU at 2 pm (outdoors). The round-robin format ensures a true champion for state bragging rights.

