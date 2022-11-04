Where good news shines
High-level college tennis takes center court this weekend in Denver.
The women’s tennis teams from Air Force, CSU, CU and DU will compete in the Colorado Cup from Friday through Sunday at the indoor facility at Denver Tennis Park.
CU battles DU at 10 am Friday before CSU plays Air Force at 1:30 pm. Both matches are indoors. Saturday, Air Force meets CU at 1:30 pm (indoors) before DU meets CSU at 2 pm (outdoors). The round-robin format ensures a true champion for state bragging rights.
