Where good news shines

The Air Force Falcons will morph into the Raiders on select occasions this season, and they’re pumped about it.

“It really, really fires me up,” coach Troy Calhoun said of the alternate football uniforms for the 2023 season that were unveiled Tuesday.

The latest installment of the Airpower Legacy Series — a succession of alternate uniforms worn by Air Force since 2016, each honoring some piece of air warfare history — was inspired by the Doolittle Raid in April 1942.

The raid, led by Lt. Col. James Doolittle, featured 16 B-25s and 80 crewmen and marked the first bombing of Japan by U.S. forces since the Dec. 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

“What it did not only for the morale of the Armed Forces, but our country,” Calhoun noted. “Then the way that spilled over to those in Europe and the UK, that, OK, if we’re going to get in a fight, we’re going to go for it. That crew did that with the Doolittle raid.”

The uniforms will feature a white top and light gray pants. The words “Ever Into Peril” are written down the legs, and the jerseys use numbers that resemble aircraft parts, complete with rivets. The chrome helmets have “B-25” written on the front, with imagery of the planes and the patches on the sides.

“Those are beautiful,” senior safety Trey Taylor said. “I don’t really know who facilitates that, but they need a raise.”

A video released by Air Force noted the date of the Oct. 21 game at Navy, a clear indication that the uniforms will make their debut on that day in Annapolis, Md.

("Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports. Suggestions encouraged through Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee at [email protected].)