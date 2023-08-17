Where good news shines

Air Force volleyball senior Joi Harvey was named to the preseason all-Mountain West team Wednesday, the first Falcon to earn that distinction.

Harvey, a two-time all-conference selection, is coming off a season in which she ranked among the conference leaders in blocks (1.23) and hitting (.380). She added a team-high 2.66 kills-per-set average and 146 total blocks (31s-115a), the program’s second-highest single-season Division I number.

Air Force was picked seventh in the annual Mountain West preseason coaches poll, a ranking that matches the program’s highest preseason nod in league history (2015, 2021). Utah State and UNLV were picked to win the league, while Colorado State was picked third.

The Falcons are coming off one of their most successful seasons. Air Force won two tournament titles and returns all but two players from last year’s squad. Keith Barnett's Falcons matched the Division I program record with seven conference wins.

