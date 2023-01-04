Where good news shines
When Joe Scott has the Air Force basketball program flirting with the top of the Mountain West in a couple years, don't be surprised.
More proof that Scott has the Falcons heading in the right direction arrived Monday when Rytis Petraitis was named Mountain West freshman of the week — for the fourth-straight week.
That's right — the fourth-straight week.
Petraitis, a 6-foot-7 forward from Arlington, Texas, is not the only Falcons rookie to earn the honor. Corbin Green, another Texas product, was named freshman of the week in November.
Petraitis averaged 11 points, four assists and four rebounds in games against San Diego State and Nevada. He's particularly adept at drawing fouls, having drawn 16 over two games.
Air Force plays at Colorado State at 7 pm Tuesday (Evoca).
