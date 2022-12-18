Where the good news shines
It was a good Saturday for Pine Creek grads JoJo and Brock Domann.
The brothers, who grew up in Colorado Springs, made big plays for their NFL and college teams.
JoJo is an undrafted free agent for the Indianapolis Colts. During Colts' stunning 39-36 overtime loss to Vikings, he returned a punt block to score the first touchdown of his NFL career.
Brock had a big day in the college game. The Louisville quarterback went 13 of 21 for 132 yards and touchdown in the Cardinals' Wasabi Fenway Bowl win over Cincinnati.
