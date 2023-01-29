Where good news shines

Win Sunday, and the highest-ranked Division I basketball team in Colorado will be moving up the AP Top 25 rankings.

The No. 25 CU Buffs women host USC at Noon at CU Events Center. No. 22 Illinois lost to unranked Purdue last week, so the Buffs likely would leapfrog the Illini in the poll.

The Buffs are coming off another win over a top-10 opponent. CU beat No. 8 UCLA, the third time this season the Buffs beat a Top 25 team — the first time since 2007-08 the Buffs hit the trifecta. All three wins went down in Boulder.

A big reason for the Buffs' rise has been their success at home. CU's won 12 straight home games, a streak that dates to February 2022.

The next AP Top 25 poll will be released Monday.

CU is off to its best start through 20 games since it began 18-2 during the 2003-04 season.

Score tickets for CU (16-4, 7-2 Pac-12) vs. USC (15-5, 5-4) for only $10.

("Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports. Suggestions encouraged through Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee at [email protected].)