Colorado College’s hockey staff appears to be set for the 2023-24 season.

The Tigers added a third assistant coach Monday, hiring Andrew Oglevie. Oglevie will join assistants Peter Mannino and John Lidgett and serve under head coach Kristofer Mayotte.

"His ability to connect, attention to detail and passion for player development were all qualities we were looking for and are strengths of his," Mayotte said. “He has a great hockey mind having just finished playing and is hungry to make an impact as a coach. Our program got better today."

Most recently, Oglevie was an assistant for Notre Dame. He spent the 2022-23 season on Notre Dame’s bench, helping the Fighting Irish finish 16-16-5 overall.

Before that, Oglevie played for the Fighting Irish from 2015-2018. He logged 89 points in more than 100 career games, helping Notre Dame reach the national championship game in 2018.

