The CHSAANow.com football rankings released on Monday and voted on by coaches showed no movement at the top of each classification:

6-man: No. 1 Stratton (8-0) has averaged 65 points per game as it rolls into a home game Friday against Arickaree.

8-man: No. 1 Haxtun (7-0) cruised past Dayspring Christian Academy 54-12 ahead of a Saturday game vs. Sedgwick County.

Class 1A: No. 1 Limon (7-0) has faced one notable threat, a 13-8 squeaker and potential state title preview over No. 2 Wray on Oct. 8.

Class 2A: No. 1 The Classical Academy (7-0) won three straight by a combined score of 150-0 before beating Englewood 48-14 Friday.

Class 3A: No. 1 Roosevelt (7-0) flexed with a resounding 36-7 triumph over Northridge, a state playoffs contender ranked No. 5 in 3A.

Class 4A: No. 1 Palmer Ridge (8-0) has turned up the juice with three consecutive wins by a combined score of 126-0.

Class 5A: No. 1 Cherry Creek (7-1) is in a class by itself, with a lone loss coming to St. Edward (Lakewood, Ohio) and only one Colorado team testing the Bruins by two touchdowns or less.

The 6-man, 8-man, 1A and 2A state championship games will be held Nov. 25-26 at CSU-Pueblo. The 3A title game is Dec. 3 at CSU-Pueblo, while 4A and 5A are Dec. 3 at Mile High.

