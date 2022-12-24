Where the good news shines

Colorado Mesa University women's swimming team surged five spots into the No. 1 position of the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA)'s NCAA Division II Top 25 Dual Meet Rankings for the first time in program history.

The Maverick women received 10 of the 12 possible first place votes and topped the poll with 298 points, dethroning former No. 1 Indianapolis, which slipped to second with 290 points and the other two first place votes.

The change comes on the heels of the Mavs' strong performances at the TYR/CMU Invitational which saw the Mavs win 12 of the 19 swimming events en-route to a 62-point victory over Division I Northern Arizona, the 9-time defending Western Athletic Conference Champions, and the rest of 7-team women's field.

The Mavs also set nine new school-records, including new marks in all five relays, during the TYR meet.

The Maverick women are the only Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference team in the poll.

