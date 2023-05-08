Where the good news shines

For the second straight year, Colorado Christian has claimed the RMAC softball title after an unbeaten run through the tourney at All-Star Park in Lakewood.

The Cougars played Colorado Mesa in the championship and Colorado Christian needed to only beat them one time for the title. The Cougars won 8-3 on Saturday.

Logan Menzies, the tournament MVP, hit a grand slam in Saturday's win.

Colorado Christian had never won a RMAC title before last season. With the conference tournament win, the Cougars receive an automatic bid to the NCAA regionals which begin this weekend.

("Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports. Suggestions encouraged through Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee at [email protected].)