P12 Colorado Arizona Basketball

Colorado head coach JR Payne reacts after a play during an NCAA college basketball game against Arizona in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 women's tournament Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

 David Becker

Where the good news shines

Career win No. 200 for Colorado coach JR Payne was never in doubt on Sunday.
 
The Buffs throttled Chicago State, 83-32, for the team's first road win of the season.

"I didn't know that was coming," Payne said after the win. "We've had incredible coaching staffs that have been together for a really long time and we've coached a lot of really great players over the years. It's cool but it's not something that I necessarily knew about."

The 51-point margin was CU's first 50-point win since the team's 106-47 win over Westminster back on Dec. 21, 2017.

Colorado (5-2) had four players score in double figures, led by Aaronette Vonleh's 18. The sophomore transfer was 8-for-9 from the field with four rebounds. Senior Quay Miller had herself a quality bounce-back game, totaling 13 points and seven rebounds.

