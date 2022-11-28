Where the good news shines
"I didn't know that was coming," Payne said after the win. "We've had incredible coaching staffs that have been together for a really long time and we've coached a lot of really great players over the years. It's cool but it's not something that I necessarily knew about."
The 51-point margin was CU's first 50-point win since the team's 106-47 win over Westminster back on Dec. 21, 2017.
Colorado (5-2) had four players score in double figures, led by Aaronette Vonleh's 18. The sophomore transfer was 8-for-9 from the field with four rebounds. Senior Quay Miller had herself a quality bounce-back game, totaling 13 points and seven rebounds.
