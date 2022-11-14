Where good news shines
Both Colorado and Colorado State received at-large bids into the NCAA Cross Country Championships on Saturday.
Men's and women's teams will compete in the event.
For Colorado, this is the 31st straight trip to the national championship for the men's team, which is the longest active men's streak. The women are advancing to their 14th consecutive trip to NCAAs and have made it to 30 of the last 31 championships.
On the CSU side, the women's team will make their 12th appearance in the NCAA Championship, including third consecutive. The men's squad will make their 16th appearance and the first since 2018.
The NCAA Championships will take place in Stillwater, Okla. on Saturday at The Greiner Family OSU Cross Country Course. The women's race will begin at 8:20 a.m., followed by the men's race at 9:10 a.m.
