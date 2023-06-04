Where the good news shines

The Colorado Mammoth made an amazing to the NLL Finals in an attempt to defend their title but dropped Game 3 to the Buffalo Bandits 13-4 on Saturday.

The Mammoth won last season's title in Buffalo but fall short this time as the Bandits were able to get revenge.

Colorado never led in the game as the Bandits were up just 4-2 at halftime but took over in the third period and headed to the final frame up 8-3. Buffalo tacked on five more in the fourth period.

Eli McLaughlin led the Mammoth with two goals and was the only player to have multiple goal for Colorado. Connor Robinson and Chris Wardle chipped in the other two goals.

("Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports. Suggestions encouraged through Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee at [email protected].)