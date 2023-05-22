Where the good news shines

The top-ranked Colorado Mesa baseball team needed a come-from-behind effort on Saturday to advance to the NCAA South Central Super Regional after a 7-4 win over No. 23 St. Edward's on Saturday in Grand Junction.

After falling behind early, the Mavericks exploded in the eighth inning to take the lead for good. Home runs by Harrison Rodgers and Christos Stefanos powered the Mavericks.

With the win the Mavericks ran their winning streak to 20 games and will advance to the NCAA South Central Super Regionals for the third straight time. They will await the winner of Angelo State and UT-Tyler.

