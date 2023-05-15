Where the good news shines

Colorado Mesa beat Regis 21-3 on Saturday to take home the 2023 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference baseball tournament title. The Mavericks registered 54 hits, nine home runs and scored 49 runs on the way to their first title since 2019.

Villafuerte was named the tournament’s MVP after going 10-for-13 with nine RBIs, two doubles and one home run during the week. '

This weeks tournament consisted of 245 hits, 200 runs, 48 home runs and 18 stolen bases. The Mavericks hit the most doubles (12) and had the most stolen bases (8) of the tournament while MSU Denver collected 14 home runs throughout the week.

