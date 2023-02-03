Where the good news shines

For the third-consecutive season, Colorado School of Mines’ Brendan Sullivan was named the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Academic Player of the Year, the league announced Thursday.

Sullivan claims his third straight honor after registering 12.6 points per game this season. The redshirt senior has a 50-percent field goal average and a 42.7-percent three-point percentage.

He currently carries a 3.78 grade-point average while going for his master’s degree in engineering and technology management.

Colorado School of Mines and Colorado Mesa lead the way among the first-team roster with three selections each.

("Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports. Suggestions encouraged through Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee at [email protected].)