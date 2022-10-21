Where the good news shines
Colorado Mines captured the top spot in the 2022-23 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference women’s basketball preseason poll, the league announced Thursday.
The Orediggers lead the way in preseason voting capturing eight of 15 first-place votes and are coming off a RMAC regular-season title and a berth in the NCAA Regional Tournament in the 2021-22 season.
Colorado State University Pueblo finished second with 174 points and a trio of first-place votes.
Metropolitan State University of Denver earned the fourth-place position with 157 points and a pair of preseason first-place votes.
Colorado Mesa also received a first-place vote and 149 points to take hold of fifth place.
University of Colorado Colorado Springs came in at ninth overall with 93 points.