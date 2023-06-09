Where the good news shines

Summer college football previews have hit newsstands, and Lindy's has put Colorado School of Mines at No. 3 in its Division II preseason poll.

Jon Matocha, the reigning Harlon Hill Award winner, was touted as the magazine's preseason D-II most valuable player and a preseason first-team All-America pick. Max McLeod, a 2022 All-American and the nation's leading returner in both receiving yards and touchdowns, was named a preseason second-team All-American.

The magazine also picked two of the Orediggers' games among ones to watch in D-II this season: the Aug. 31 season and home opener against Grand Valley State, and the Week 2 clash at Angelo State.

