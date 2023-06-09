Matocha.JPG

Colorado School of Mines quarterback John Matocha accounted for six touchdowns in an upset of top-ranked Angelo (Texas) State Saturday.

 Courtesy Patrick Murphy, Colorado School of Mines

Where the good news shines

Summer college football previews have hit newsstands, and Lindy's has put Colorado School of Mines at No. 3 in its Division II preseason poll.

Jon Matocha, the reigning Harlon Hill Award winner, was touted as the magazine's preseason D-II most valuable player and a preseason first-team All-America pick. Max McLeod, a 2022 All-American and the nation's leading returner in both receiving yards and touchdowns, was named a preseason second-team All-American.

The magazine also picked two of the Orediggers' games among ones to watch in D-II this season: the Aug. 31 season and home opener against Grand Valley State, and the Week 2 clash at Angelo State. 

("Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports. Suggestions encouraged through Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee at [email protected].)