The No. 2 ranked Colorado School of Mines grabbed a thrilling 31-28 win over No. 3 Grand Valley State in the season opener in Golden on Thursday.

The Orediggers' Hunter Pearson nailed a 41-yard field goal with two seconds left to secure the first win for new coach Pete Sterbick who was promoted in April.

Colorado Mines raced out to a 28-7 lead but were stunned by 21 straight fourth quarter points to tie the game with 36 seconds left by Grand Valley State.

Quarterback John Matocha, who threw for 327 yards and two touchdowns, marched the Orediggers downfield and into field goal range to win it in the closing seconds.

