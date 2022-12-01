Where the good news shines
Colorado Mines quarterback John Matocha's big performance for Colorado School of Mines in the NCAA second round earned him the final National Football Foundation Colorado Chapter Player of the Week honor of the season.
Matocha accounted for more than 400 yards of total offense and five total touchdowns to lead Mines past Minnesota State, 48-45, on Saturday.
Matocha threw for 307 yards and four touchdowns and also turned in a season-high 106 yards on the ground with a touchdown.
It is Matocha's second honor of the season (also winning in Week 3) and the third by an Oredigger (Max McLeod won in Week 6). The award considers outstanding performances from all 10 of Colorado's college football programs, regardless of division.
The Orediggers (11-2) will play in this Saturday's NCAA Super Region IV final at Angelo State kicking off at noon.
