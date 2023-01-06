Matt_Armendariz_Rimington_2022.jpg

Colorado Mines center Matt Armendariz (Courtesy of Colorado Mines)

Where the good news shines

Colorado School of Mines' Matt Armendariz was recognized as the best center in NCAA Division II as he took home the Rimington Award.

This is the second straight season Armendariz has won the award.

Armendariz is only the sixth repeat winner of the Rimington Award at any level and the first in NCAA Division II. The Rimington recognizes the outstanding center at the FCS, D-II, D-III, and NAIA levels, with the Rimington Trophy going to the FBS winner.

The award is named in honor former Nebraska and NFL center Dave Rimington, and is sponsored by the Boomer Esaison Foundation. 

The award is the capstone on one of the most decorated careers in Mines football history for Armendariz. An eight-time all-American, he earned honors this season from the Associated Press, D2CCA, AFCA, and D2football.com, and finished third in the voting for the Gene Upshaw Award as D-II's top lineman on either side of the ball.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5

Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.

("Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports. Suggestions encouraged through Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee at paul.klee@gazette.com.)

University of Denver and Princeton lacrosse legend Bill Tierney will retire after 2023 season
BEST BETS: The Denver Gazette's best picks for today (Friday, Jan. 6)
Colorado Sunshine: DU Pioneers' Mike Benning named NCHC Player of the Month