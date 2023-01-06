Where the good news shines
Colorado School of Mines' Matt Armendariz was recognized as the best center in NCAA Division II as he took home the Rimington Award.
This is the second straight season Armendariz has won the award.
Armendariz is only the sixth repeat winner of the Rimington Award at any level and the first in NCAA Division II. The Rimington recognizes the outstanding center at the FCS, D-II, D-III, and NAIA levels, with the Rimington Trophy going to the FBS winner.
The award is named in honor former Nebraska and NFL center Dave Rimington, and is sponsored by the Boomer Esaison Foundation.
The award is the capstone on one of the most decorated careers in Mines football history for Armendariz. An eight-time all-American, he earned honors this season from the Associated Press, D2CCA, AFCA, and D2football.com, and finished third in the voting for the Gene Upshaw Award as D-II's top lineman on either side of the ball.
