Where the good news shines
Colorado School of Mines' Zoe Baker and CSU-Pueblo’s Yasmine Hernandez have been named finalists for the 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year award, the NCAA announced Thursday.
Baker and Hernandez enter the final round of 30 candidates after advancing from an initial pool of 577 nominees from across the NCAA’s three divisions. The duo stands as two of 10 finalists from the NCAA Division II level.
The NCAA Woman of the Year award was established in 1991 to recognize female student-athletes who have completed their undergraduate studies and distinguished themselves within their communities, in athletics and in their academic careers.
The pair enter the top-30 round as multi-sport athletes, each competing in cross country as well as indoor and outdoor track and field.
“As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of Title IX, we recognize the impact of women on college sports and are honored to select 30 incredible student-athletes who have played instrumental roles on their campus, in their community and on their teams,” said Renie Shields, chair of the Woman of the Year Selection Committee and senior associate athletics director/senior woman administrator at Saint Joseph’s.
Baker and Hernandez have each enjoyed highly successful college careers, representing their programs and the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference at the highest levels along the way.
("Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports. Suggestions encouraged through Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee at paul.klee@gazette.com.)