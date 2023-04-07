Where the good news shines

Colorado School of Mines’ Zoe Baker was named the 2022-23 RMAC Women’s Indoor Track and Field Academic Athlete of the Year on Thursday.

In addition to her individual award, Baker was also named to the RMAC All-Academic first team. The RMAC All-Academic first team is nominated and voted on by the league’s sports information directors. Sports information directors are not permitted to vote for their student-athletes.

Baker owns a flawless 4.0 grade-point average as a graduate computer science major. She has consistently been a top performer in the classroom and on the track and recently earned first team All-America honors in the 5,000-meter event with a fourth-place finish at the 2022-23 NCAA Division II Indoor Track and Field Championships.

The Longmont native also earned a 13th-place finish in the 3,000m race at the NCAA Indoor Championships, cementing a personal best of 9:33.05.

("Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports. Suggestions encouraged through Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee at [email protected].)