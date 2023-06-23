Where the good news shines

Colorado School of Mines is the winner of the 2022-23 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference All-Sports Cup following a stellar academic year that consisted of five regular-season titles, a berth in the NCAA Division II football championship game and the third national title for the men’s cross country program history.

The Orediggers led the RMAC’s 15-school contingent with a collective 933 points for their seventh consecutive title and their eighth RMAC All-Sports Cup in program history.

The Orediggers concluded the 2022-23 academic year with a big lead, beating the second-place institution by 140.5 points. Colorado Mesa captured a second-place finish with 792.5 points after earning RMAC regular-season titles in seven sports.

University of Colorado Colorado Springs rounds out the league’s top-three positions with 789.3 points after securing a trio of RMAC championships.

