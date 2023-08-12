Where the good news shines

Colorado School of Mines is the favorite heading into the 2023 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference football season, the league announced Wednesday in its preseason poll release.

The RMAC Football Coaches Preseason Poll is voted on by the league’s 10 head coaches, who are not permitted to vote for their own program.

Mines leads the way with nine first-place votes and 81 points after a historic season in 2022 where they made a berth in the NCAA Division II Championship. The Orediggers will be led into action behind first-year head coach Pete Sterbick, who looks to lead another Mines program that has consistently produced success in recent years.

Colorado State University Pueblo checks in at No. 2 in RMAC preseason voting with 71 points behind first-year head coach Philip Vigil. The ThunderWolves earned a postseason berth in 2022 and reloaded ahead of the 2023 campaign with plenty of offensive and defensive weapons.

Western Colorado rounds out the top-three positions with 62 points and one first-place vote.

