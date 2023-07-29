Where the good news shines

Colorado School of Mines quarterback John Matocha has earned the nation's highest academic honor.

He was selected as the 2022-23 College Sports Communicators Academic All-America Overall Team Member of the Year for NCAA Division II.

Out of more than 122,000 student-athletes in D-II, Matocha was selected as the division's top overall scholar-athlete from among the 16 sport-specific Academic All-America Team Members of the Year.

Matocha was one of two Orediggers on that ballot along with cross country/track & field selection Zoe Baker.

Matocha is the first Mines student-athlete to receive the award and the second from the RMAC (joining Western State distance runner Alicja Konieczek in 2018) and third from D-II football (joining Ferris State's Jason Vander Laan in 2016 and Northwest Missouri State's Josh Lamberson in 2006).

("Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports. Suggestions encouraged through Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee at [email protected].)