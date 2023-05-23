Where the good news shines

Colorado School of Mines’ Dillon Powell and Zoe Baker were named 2023 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference outdoor track and field academic athletes of the year on Monday.

RMAC All-Academic honors are voted on by the league’s sports information directors. Sports information directors are not permitted to vote for their student-athletes.

Powell earns the RMAC Men’s Outdoor Track and Field academic honor with a 3.87 grade-point average as a senior chemical engineering student.

Baker claims the academic honor after earning a 4.0 grade-point average in Mines’ computer science program.

