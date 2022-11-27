Where the good news shines
The University of Colorado volleyball team recorded its first 20-win season since 2017 with a win on Friday over Utah on senior day.
It marks only the 13th time since 1988 that the Buffs have recorded at least 20 victories during a season.
The Buffs will find out if their season continues into the postseason during the NCAA Selection Show on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. on ESPNU.
"Hopefully, the kids take a little time off and celebrate and enjoy the accomplishments, and then we'll meet together Sunday at 5:30 and see where we're headed," coach Jesse Mahoney said. "And then we are back to business. We might be flying on Tuesday or Wednesday, just depending on where we end up."
