The Buffs of Boulder?
The Rams of Fort Collins?
The Bears of Greeley?
Try the Orediggers of Golden — again. No. 7 Colorado School of Mines (9-2) hosts No. 24 CSU Pueblo (8-3) in the NCAA Division II playoffs at Noon Saturday.
Can’t make it to Alumni Field at Marv Kay Stadium? KWGN Colorado’s Own Channel 2 will air the game and has you covered.
"It felt like they had a real shot (at a national title) last year and they're even better on both sides of the ball this year," said Josh Dover, the Altitude Sports Radio host who calls Mines games on KWGN.
First-year coach Brandon Moore has kept the good times rolling in Golden.
Mines hasn’t lost since Sept. 10. Its four-year streak of postseason berths is tied for the longest active streak in the country. The Orediggers’ fourth straight RMAC title put them in elite company with CSU Pueblo (2011-14), Colorado Mesa (1985-88), Western Colorado (1963-66 and 1973-79) and Utah (1928-33).
Better yet, bundle up and head to Golden. Adult tickets go for $10 and kids under 12 are free.
