Colorado freshman Cody Williams is getting a head start adjusting to college competition.

The 6-foot-8 forward is among the 16 college players attending the Nike Academy this week near Portland. He's one of seven freshmen attending the event that also features a group of 16 elite high school talents.

Duke is the only school with three players attending, while Kentucky and Oregon are the only other schools with multiple players in attendance.

When he signed with Colorado as the eighth-ranked player in the class of 2023, according to 247sports, Williams became the highest-rated recruit in program history. He's projected as a first-round pick in next year's NBA Draft.

Williams is the younger brother of NBA player Jalen Williams, who is entering his second season with the Oklahoma City Thunder. NBA teams will be in attendance to evaluate the best college and prep players for the next couple of days.