Luke Vivolo will join the Colorado State men's golf program as its newest assistant coach.

Vivolo had a strong college career at UC Davis earning Big West Player of the Year honors in 2015 along with helping the Aggies pick up the team win at the prestigious The Goodwin hosted by Stanford. Not only did Vivolo help his team to victory, but picked up the individual medalist honor as well.

Following his career at UC Davis, Vivolo spent time playing professionally on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica and Outlaw Tour among others.

Vivolo joins Wilson on staff as CSU returns five of its top six players form last year's NCAA Championship qualifying team. The Rams were consistently ranked in the top 30 all of the 2022-23 season.

