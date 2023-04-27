Where good news shines

Colorado State track and field had a strong showing at the Fum McGraw Power Meet Sunday that resulted in Michaela Hawkins and Maria Kimpson grabbing Mountain West honors.

Hawkins was named the Mountain West women's field athlete of the week after a season-best performance in the discus. The senior's mark of 55.80 meters, which also won her the event in Sunday's meet, ranks third in the conference this season.

Kimpson was named the Mountain West women's freshman athlete of the week after a personal-best performance in the women's pole vault, winning the event at the Fum McGraw Power Meet with a clearance of 3.92 meters.

