Where the good news shines

The Colorado State women's cross-country team received 97 points and seven first-place votes to be tabbed the favorite to win the Mountain West. The men's squad was voted second with 56 points and two first-place votes.

The Rams return 18 runners from last season, 10 on the women's side and nine on the men. The squads return four All-Mountain West runners with Sarah Carter for the women and Mason Brown, Lars Mitchel and Tom Oatesvfor the men.

Last year, the two squads made returns to the NCAA Championships for the first time since 2004, both earning at-large bids. The women made their 12th appearance, including third consecutive. The men's squad made their 15th appearance and the first since 2018.

