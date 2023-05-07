Where the good news shines

Colorado State women's golfer Sofia Torres continues her strong season as she was named to the All-Mountain West team on Thursday.

She is the first Colorado State women's golf to earn a spot on the All-Mountain West team since 2018. The junior was named to the second team.

She qualified for the NCAA Regionals as an individual and will compete in the Westfield Regional in Indiana next week.

The junior currently has a stroke average of 72.77 which is almost a stroke better than the program record set by Katrina Prendergast in 2017-18. She picked up her first career win at the Rainbow Wahine Invitational and has six top 10 finishes. The individual medalist at the Rainbow Wahine also helped CSU secure their first team tournament title since 2018.

("Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports. Suggestions encouraged through Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee at [email protected].)