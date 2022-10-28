Where the good news shines
The Colorado State women's golf team ran away with the Rainbow Wahine team title by 14 strokes on Wednesday. They finished the invite with a 54-hole score of 7-under 857.
The team trophy wasn't the only piece of hardware Colorado State secured. Sofia Torres earned co-medalists with Gonzaga's Cassie Kim. The two tied with a total of 5-under 211 over the three rounds.
It is Torres' first career medalist and CSU's first since Ellen Secor in 2018. The team title is also the first since 2018, both happening at the Ron Moore Women's Intercollegiate.
"I'm just so proud of this group. They have worked hard all fall and are a close-knit team," coach Laura Cilek said. "Special things happen when you are playing for each other and pushing each other. They are so fun to be around and to see them come out and win by 14 strokes was awesome. The conditions this week were tough with wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour. We trusted our games and embraced the wind. It is just the beginning for this crew. I would be remised to not mention the importance of assistant coach Brady Campbell. He has been a great addition to our coaching staff and is a large part of this win as well."
The Rams had four golfers earn top 10 finishes with Andrea Bergsdottir, Panchalika Arphamongkol and Pemika Arphamongkol joining Torres.
