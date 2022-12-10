Where good news shines
The Colorado State women's basketball look to add to its two-game winning streak on Saturday when it hosts San Francisco at Moby Arena.
The Rams won the first two games of this five-game homestand and have not lost at home all season.
Sa Francisco will come to Fort Collins with an 8-2 record. The Dons will be the best team the Rams have faced all season.
This will be just the seventh time that the programs will face off. The series is tied 3-3. Tip off is set for 1 p.m.
