The Colorado State women's basketball look to add to its two-game winning streak on Saturday when it hosts San Francisco at Moby Arena.

The Rams won the first two games of this five-game homestand and have not lost at home all season.

Sa Francisco will come to Fort Collins with an 8-2 record. The Dons will be the best team the Rams have faced all season.

This will be just the seventh time that the programs will face off. The series is tied 3-3. Tip off is set for 1 p.m. 

("Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports. Suggestions encouraged through Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee at paul.klee@gazette.com.)

