Where the good news shines

The University of Colorado's Abbey Glynn had a strong start on Thursday to the NCAA Track & Field Championships in Austin.

Glynn, who is a Mead High graduate, kicked things off for the Buffs, breaking her school record in the women's 400-meter hurdles semifinal. Glynn clocked a personal best of 55.94 seconds to place third in her heat and sixth overall.

Glynn will race for CU's first 400-hurdles national championship on Saturday.

("Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports. Suggestions encouraged through Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee at [email protected].)