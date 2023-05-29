Where the good news shines

It was a spectacular golf season for the CU Buffs and CSU Rams programs as they both returned to the NCAA championships for the first time in a long time.

The competition stepped up a level at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz., as the Buffs and Rams missed the cut and did not qualify for the final round of stroke play.

The Buffs were tied with 17th going into Sunday and ended up 15-over on the day and finished in 21st. Dylan McDermott had CU's best finish with a tie for 44th.

Colorado State finished in 28th place with its highest finisher being Connor Jones in a tie for 68th.

("Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports. Suggestions encouraged through Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee at [email protected].)