Where the good news shines

University of Colorado skier Filip Forejtek and lacrosse player Charlie Rudy were announced as the university's Pac-12 Tom Hansen Conference Medal recipients on Friday.

The honor is the top academic honor that the Pac-12 awards. The medal is granted annually to each member institution's graduating male and female student-athlete based on the exhibition of the greatest combination of performance and achievement in scholarship, athletics and leadership.

This marks the second consecutive year that a Colorado lacrosse player received the award and the third time in five years that a female lacrosse player earned the honor, with Sadie Grozier and Sarah Brown being past recipients, respectively. The last time a male skier from Colorado earned the honor was Petter Reistad in 2018.

("Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports. Suggestions encouraged through Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee at [email protected].)