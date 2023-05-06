Where the good news shines

The University of Colorado women's lacrosse team is back in the Pac-12 title games for the first time since 2021.

The Buffs' second-half rally led them past Stanford in the semifinals. Colorado will play USC in the final on Sunday at 1 p.m. The Buffs are seeking their first conference title.

"I am so proud of this team. It is not easy to play on back-to-back days, and we had to earn both wins," Colorado coach Ann Elliott Whidden said in a press release. "Today was about our mental toughness and discipline."

The CU offense was led by Sam McGee who scored four goals for the second straight game. The Pac-12 leading goal-scorer, Charlie Rudy, also had a great performance, scoring three goals and dishing out two assists.

