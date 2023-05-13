Where the good news shines

CU Buffs lacrosse's Charlie Rudy was named to the Intercollegiate Women's Lacrosse Coaches Association (IWLCA) Division I All-Region team on Thursday. Rudy earned second team from the West/Midwest Region.

With the honor, Rudy is eligible to be named to the IWLCA's All-American team which will be announced on May 25th.

The fifth-year senior notched 66 goals this season and she led the team and the Pac-12 in goals. Rudy also was third on the team in assists with 17.

