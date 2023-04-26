Where good news shines

Coach Prime is recruiting up a storm, but can he shoot 9-under-par over three rounds of golf?

CU Buffs men's golf star Dylan McDermott can.

McDermott, a sophomore from Granite Bay, Calif., was named Pac-12 golfer of the week Tuesday after shooting 207 at BYU's PING-Cougar Classic. He set a program record in the fall with a 69.67 scoring average and on Monday was named CU's co-male athlete of the year.

McDermott shows seven top-10 finishes as a sophomore. He's finished below par in nine of 10 tournaments this season, a program record.

The Buffs open the Pac-12 Championships with two rounds Friday and the final round Saturday on the Stanford Golf Course in Palo Alto, Calif.

If Deion Sanders needs swing lessons, the Buffs have a guy.

