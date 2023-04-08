Where the good news shines

University of Colorado men's basketball coach Tad Boyle announced the team's 2022-23 season awards Wednesday at the Buffaloes' end of season celebration at the CU Events Center.

Tristan da Silva received the Chauncey Billups Award as the team's Most Valuable Player. The Chauncey Billups MVP Award is one of five voted on by Colorado men's basketball student-athletes.

Jalen Gabbidon took home the best defender and most inspirational awards. Luke O'Brien won the most improved player award. Ethan Wright claimed the Tebo Family P.A.S.S. Award.

In addition, two annual statistical champion awards were recognized. KJ Simpson won the McKinley Wright IV assist award for the second time while O'Brien won the Stephane Pelle rebounding award.