There have been plenty of firsts for the University of Colorado women's tennis team this season.

The Buffs earned a final ranking of No. 61 in the nation in the final ITA poll of the season, marking the first time the Buffs showed up in the final poll of the season in 13 years and earned their highest ranking in that poll in 14 years.

This season the Buffs also made their first postseason since 2007 when they were invited to the first NIT. Colorado lost to Stetson in the semifinals.

The Buffs won their first Pac-12 Tournament match this season with a win over Oregon in the first round before falling to Cal in the quarterfinals.

